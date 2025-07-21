York Handmade plays crucial role in prestigious Design Awards victories

The York Handmade Brick Company has played a pivotal role in two award-winning projects at the prestigious 2025 York Design Awards.

York Handmade, the leading independent brickmaker in the north of England, provided high-quality bricks for York Racecourse and the York Minster Centre of Excellence, who won the Sustainability and the Best New Building categories respectively.

The 17th York Design Awards showcased the city’s architectural excellence, celebrating projects that exemplified innovation, sustainability and respect for York’s rich heritage.

Guy Armitage, the managing director of York Handmade, based at Alne, near Easingwold, commented: “We are extremely proud to have played our part in the success of these two wonderful projects, which have deservedly been recognised in this year’s York Design Awards.

York Handmade's bricks feature heavily in the award-winning York Minster Centre of Excellence

“The bar is incredibly high when it comes to designing new buildings in a city with such an outstanding architectural heritage like York. There’s no doubt that both these projects are a fabulous addition to this heritage, as are the other winners in this year’s Design Awards.”

Speaking about York Handmade’s role in the Bustardthorpe Stand development at York Racecourse, Guy explained: “This was a very significant project for us. Apart from enhancing our special relationship with York Racecourse and helping to create even more superb facilities at one of the greatest racecourses in the world, it is a showcase for our brand-new Ebor Range of bricks.

“This brick has a smoother finish than our standard texture bricks and is perfect for matching the style of the bricks on the historic outer wall of the racecourse designed by Walter Brierley, the Yorkshire Lutyens.

“This project was also a massive endorsement of our recent £1.5 million investment in brand-new machinery which has transformed how we make our bricks. Over the years, we have undertaken significant technological improvements, culminating in this overhaul and renewal of our manufacturing process, which has speeded up production, facilitated two brand-new products and increased efficiency.”

William Derby and Guy Armitage by a brand-new York Handmade wall at York Racecourse

William Derby, chief executive of York Racecourse, commented: “The competition was high in this year’s Design Awards with impressive submissions from the likes of York Minster and the Cocoa Works development. We were so pleased to win this award which ties in so well with our Green Knavesmire 300 strategy and all the hard work everyone put into this aspect of the development. We were delighted that everyone’s hard work on this project was further recognised by another award.

He continued: “York Handmade Brick is our brick supplier of choice and has been for some time. The previous development of the Northern End of the racecourse and transformation of the parade ring, weighing room and saddling boxes also used York Handmade and resulted in award-winning, world-class facilities for horses, jockeys and racegoers in 2015-16.

“We are proud to have worked in partnership with York Handmade Brick to deliver this scheme. Their contribution has been magnificent and strengthens what is already a brilliant relationship between us. It is wonderful to have such an accomplished quality brick-manufacturing company on our doorstep.”

Meanwhile the York Minster Centre of Excellence, which also won the Lord Mayor’s and the York Mix People’s Choice Award, featured 17,000 specially manufactured bricks provided by York Handmade.

Guy Armitage commented: “This was a tremendous project with which to be involved, and we are very proud to be associated with it. It is such a forward-thinking facility that will safeguard skills in the city of York to preserve the heritage of York Minster for the future.”

Alex McCallion, the Director of Works and Precinct at York Minster, explained: “York Handmade’s bricks were used in the construction of the ancillary building which houses the plant room, gardeners’ store and LEV system. We have used their bricks many times in projects throughout the Minster Precinct.

“The use of York Handmade on this project ensured we secured support from our own Fabric Advisory Committee and York’s Conservation Officer when discharging the conditions around material. We are delighted with the result.”