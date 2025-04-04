York Handmade Brick chairman goes back to school to land contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chairman of the York Handmade Brick Company, David Armitage, returned to his old school to secure one of the most prestigious contracts in the company’s 37-year history.

The award-winning independent brick manufacturer, based at Alne, near Easingwold, is providing 350,000 high-quality bricks for two new boarding houses for girls at Winchester College in Hampshire.

David takes up the story: “When I was a teenage schoolboy at Winchester College in 1955, I had little idea that I would ever become a brickmaker, despite the fact that my family had all been in the trade for four generations. In time, I became the fifth.

“I am sure no-one had any idea then that the all-boys Winchester College would one day admit girls. However, the scene moves on 70 years and two new boarding houses for sixth-form girls are opening in September next year. And, to my pride and delight, we are providing the bricks for this historic development.

Construction work underway with York Handmade bricks at Winchester College

“It is obviously a great honour for me personally to be supplying bricks to the college and even more so because I made the original contact with architects Stanton Williams to secure the contract. The college wanted a very special brick for a very special building and we were very pleased to be able to fit that bill and help to create this splendid structure.”

David added: “This has been a magnificent way to reconnect with my old school. It has brought back many happy memories of a formative part of my life.”

The value of this contract is £540,000. The main contractors are Gilbert Ash.

The project began several years ago when Winchester College decided to welcome girls into the Sixth Form as boarders. The college hopes that the two new boarding houses, and the introduction of girls will increase its involvement with, and contribution to, the city of Winchester.

A CGI of the new Girls Boarding House at Winchester College

Luke O’Bray, associate with London-based architects Stanton Williams, explained why York Handmade’s bricks were perfect for this important project: “Drawing on the character and materiality of the existing stock of boarding houses at Winchester College, brick is used as the primary external material finish for the new buildings.

“Our project at Winchester College called for a brick that could provide warmth, depth, variation and a sense of permanence that complemented the neighbouring buildings. York Handmade’s bricks provide a handmade quality, rich textural quality and tonal variation, which help us to achieve our ambition of creating high-quality architecture, rooted in place.

“Being the most dominant façade material, the bricks play a crucial role in grounding the new boarding houses within their historic setting. Brick is a material inherently associated with longevity, and its use in this project reinforces the idea of building that is designed to endure. The robust masonry construction ensures a timeless quality, aligning with Stanton Williams’ ethos of creating architecture that is both contemporary and enduring.

“The York Handmade bricks play a crucial role in mediating between the timber, metal, and precast stone façade elements, establishing a cohesive material dialogue that enhances the architectural language. The handmade quality of the bricks serves as a unifying element, allowing the more precise and engineered materials to be framed within a richly textured and contextually sensitive backdrop.

“We’re very pleased with the bricks provided to date. Beyond their visual impact, the bricks contribute to the sensory experience of the spaces. Their rough, textural quality invites touch, reinforcing a sense of material honesty and durability. This tactility plays a crucial role in spaces designed for students, making the boarding houses feel grounded, welcoming, and enduring. The brick’s robustness and durability ensure that the buildings will age gracefully, further embedding them within the historic fabric of Winchester College.”

Meanwhile Raymond Gilroy, Construction Director at Gilbert Ash said: “We pride ourselves on close collaboration with our clients and delivering outstanding quality. We look forward to providing Winchester College with world class buildings future generations of pupils can be proud of.”

The York Handmade Brick Company has a tremendous track record when it comes to the education sector, having provided high-quality handmade bricks for many establishments, including Chethams’ School of Music, Highgate School, Pocklington School, Magdalene College Library, Cambridge and Christchurch College, Oxford.

Winchester College old boys include: Ex-PM Rishi Sunak, senior Tory politician Willie Whitelaw, art historian Kenneth Clark, poet Matthew Arnold and cricketer Douglas Jardine.

