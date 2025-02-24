York businesswoman pioneers free AI marketing support for local businesses

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionise industries, one York-based businesswoman is leading the charge in demystifying AI for local businesses. Sam Risker, a seasoned marketing expert with over 15 years of experience, is offering free guidance to help York’s business community harness the power of AI in marketing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a long career in marketing and business coaching, Sam believes AI is a game-changer, but many businesses are hesitant to embrace it. Through her upcoming talk at the University of York’s School for Business and Society, she aims to break down barriers and show how AI can enhance creativity, improve efficiency, and drive results.

Sam says: “One of the biggest misconceptions is that AI is only for tech experts, but in reality, AI tools can be used across all business functions, from marketing to HR, admin, and customer service. My goal is to show local businesses, big and small, how they can integrate AI into their operations without losing the human touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI is becoming increasingly essential in marketing, with 72% of companies already implementing it in their marketing and sales strategies. Despite this growth, many small businesses remain hesitant due to a lack of knowledge or fear of change. Sam wants to change that by offering clear, practical advice tailored to York’s business landscape.

Sam Risker believes AI is a game-changer for marketing

York is home to a diverse and growing business sector, with over 7,000 businesses operating across industries ranging from tourism and retail to tech and manufacturing. With competition increasing, staying ahead means adopting new tools and strategies. AI-driven marketing can help businesses save time, reduce costs, and improve customer engagement—without requiring a tech background.

“York has a rich entrepreneurial spirit, but many business owners don’t realise how accessible AI is,” says Sam. “By sharing my knowledge openly, I want to help local businesses unlock AI’s potential and future-proof their marketing efforts.”

Sam Risker will be speaking at the University of York’s School for Business and Society on Friday, 28 February from 1pm to 3pm to share insights on how AI is transforming marketing. Attendees will learn:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How AI tools can enhance content creation, social media, and email marketing.Practical ways to streamline workflows and personalise customer interactions.Affordable, beginner-friendly AI tools that businesses can implement today.

The event is free to attend, with both in-person and online options available. Further details and tickets are available on eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ai-in-marketing-unlocking-creativity-and-efficiency-for-the-future-tickets-1150911289649?aff=oddtdtcreator