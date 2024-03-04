York business pedals to success as Jorvik Tricycles opens new showroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event welcomed over 120 customers across two days on 23rd and 24th February. Visitors to the event were able to try all the tricycles in Jorvik Tricycles’ 15-strong range, including bestsellers such as the JET-E and mountain trikes for off-road terrain. All this was made possible thanks to the brand-new, purpose-built 20m x 6m indoor test track that mimics a real life road.

Over the two-day event, Jorvik Tricycles sold 32 tricycles to customers who had travelled from as far as Aberdeenshire to see the new space. Representatives from the brand were on hand throughout to speak directly to customers about their individual requirements and offer expert advice to help them find their confidence on a brand new trike.

One customer commented, “The test track is a fantastic feature - perfect for trying out the tricycles to select the best one for you. It definitely helped me get confident on three wheels!”

Jorvik Tricycles Founder James Walker

James Walker, Managing Director of Jorvik Tricycles, added: “This is a huge milestone for Jorvik Tricycles. Our goal is to help people get outside and enjoy their independence as much as possible, and this new showroom plays a huge role in achieving that objective. What started as a passion project to build a tricycle for my dad in my front room is now a fast-growing business with a brand new space to reflect our strong growth.

“Our new showroom will help to maintain this momentum into 2024 and beyond, with appointments available to book online now to speak to Jorvik Tricycles experts. We know from past experiences that our customers love to try out the tricycles before they buy - this showroom is the perfect space for them to do just that.”

The new showroom, test track and workshop at Millfield Industrial Estate is open Monday - Friday between 9am - 5pm and appointments can be made via email or on the website. Helmets will be provided for all test rides. The showroom also has a variety of accessories available to purchase, including a new range of Oxford bike accessories.