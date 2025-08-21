York business leader passes key milestone on £10k fundraising campaign

York-based business h2h has surpassed a key milestone on its annual fundraising target, already raising £3,100 of its £10,000 target in the first three months of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York-based business h2h has surpassed a key milestone on its annual fundraising target, already raising £3,100 of its £10,000 target in the first three months of the campaign.

The organisation development consultancy named its charity of the year in May, pledging to raise £10,000 in 12 months for Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which supports families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To launch the fundraising drive, h2h founder and MD Susan Binnersley was sponsored to participate in the Ripon Triathlon Festival, tackling a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run in July and raised over £1,500.

Susan Binnersley, founder and MD of h2h, takes on charity challenge

Susan says: “I wanted to set myself a major challenge to kick-start our fundraising journey, so I decided to take on my first ever triathlon in the same year as I celebrate my 60th birthday. Despite the heatwave and difficult conditions, I was thrilled to successfully complete the event and raised £1,635 in sponsorship, which made it all worthwhile. I’d like to thank all the local businesses and individuals who have supported us so far in raising essential funds for an incredible charity.”

Rainbow Trust provided vital support to Susan and her family almost 30 years ago, when her son, Daniel, was diagnosed with a brain tumour at just three months old. To mark what would have been Daniel’s 30th birthday, h2h named Rainbow Trust its 2025-26 charity of the year, setting a £10,000 target to fund life-changing support for families in need.

Katherine Burgess, Corporate and Community Fundraising Manager at Rainbow Trust, says: “We are thrilled to hear that h2h are on track to hit their generous £10,000 target and the money Susan has already raised will make an immediate difference to families with a seriously ill child. Without any central government funding, Rainbow Trust relies on support from organisations like h2h to ensure that families affected by serious childhood illness get the right support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next fundraising challenge will see Anne-Marie Wylie, Head of Sales and Business Development at h2h, tackle 13.1 miles in the Great North Run on 7th September. On the same weekend, Susan’s daughter and son-in-law are running the George Fisher Tea Round - a 30 mile route with 12,000 ft of ascent in Keswick. The team are also planning a series of sponsored webinars, including a session on how to navigate grief in the workplace.

Further information and details on how to donate to the Rainbow Trust appeal can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/h2h-working-with-rainbow-trust-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015 or via www.h2h.uk.com.