York-based OptiBiotix Health extends agreement with Seed Health Inc

OptiBiotix Health is based in York

OptiBiotix Health, has extended the territories of its original agreement with Seed Health, Inc. for the production, promotion, marketing and commercialisation of products containing LPLDL.

The agreement extends the territories from the US, to include the countries within Europe, Oceania and Asia, excluding India, for the supply of LPLDL in Seed’s DS-01 product.

Seed was co-founded by Raja Dhir and Ara Katz to pioneer the development of next-generation probiotic and live biotherapeutic applications and recently closed a $40m funding round to fund new category launches and international expansion.