York-based OptiBiotix Health extends agreement with Seed Health Inc
A York-based firm which develops compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes, has signed an agreement to boost its recurring revenue base.
OptiBiotix Health, has extended the territories of its original agreement with Seed Health, Inc. for the production, promotion, marketing and commercialisation of products containing LPLDL.
The agreement extends the territories from the US, to include the countries within Europe, Oceania and Asia, excluding India, for the supply of LPLDL in Seed’s DS-01 product.
Seed was co-founded by Raja Dhir and Ara Katz to pioneer the development of next-generation probiotic and live biotherapeutic applications and recently closed a $40m funding round to fund new category launches and international expansion.
Stephen O’Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, commented: “We are pleased to strengthen our already strong relationship with Seed Health by agreeing this territory expansion for DS-01 to support their ambitious growth plans. This is another example of OptiBiotix’s partners extending their product range or expanding existing products into new territories. This helps to grow the existing recurring revenue base and provides a solid foundation on which to build a valuable and sustainable business.”