York-based agency rises to the top of Google rankings in just eight months

York-based digital marketing agency Nomada Digital has officially become the #1 ranked SEO agency in York - just eight months after launching its website.

A Google search for “SEO agency York” now returns more than 14.5 million results, but it's Nomada Digital that sits at the very top. The fast-growing agency has outpaced long-established competitors, some of which have been operating in the region for over 10 years.

Rapid growth, new clients, and strong retention driving success

With just one employee at the start of 2025, Nomada Digital has grown rapidly. They now employ a team of four, have moved into a new office at 22 Pavement, and have increased monthly recurring revenue by 90% since April.

New clients onboarded this year span a wide range of sectors - including home furnishings, holiday homes and SaaS - reflecting the agency's ability to deliver results across any industry, regardless of niche or sector.

Growth from existing clients has also played a key role, with many expanding their retainers after seeing performance improvements.

Success credited to smart use of AI and hands-on delivery

Danny Sullivan, Founder of Nomada Digital, attributes the agency’s success to a hands-on approach, smart resourcing, and an innovative use of AI across service delivery:

“We’re using AI not just to speed up what we do, but to genuinely increase the value clients get from their retainers. It’s enabling us to punch well above our weight - and our own performance in search is proof of that.”

Nomada Digital launches bold guarantee for new clients

Nomada Digital has launched what may be the boldest SEO offer in the region - a performance-backed guarantee that reflects complete confidence in their ability to deliver. If a client doesn't achieve the rankings they want within the first three months, they don't pay a penny.

Here’s how it works:

1. They start with a detailed competitor and keyword analysis

2. They agree realistic, but ambitious SEO targets (page 1 / top 3 / #1 rankings)

3. If they don’t hit them at any point in the first 3 months, you get your money back

Founder Danny Sullivan says the offer is about putting results before retainers:

"We're confident in what we do - and clients deserve that kind of certainty. If we can't hit the goals we've agreed to, they don’t pay. Simple as that."

Looking ahead: Building long-term partnerships with ambitious businesses

With performance, transparency, and lean growth at its core, the agency is looking to build long-term partnerships with businesses that want more than just a few blog posts and backlinks.

“We’ve always said we’d treat our own site like a client - and now it’s the best-performing SEO agency site in York. That’s not just a win for us, but for every business we support.”

With momentum building, Nomada Digital shows no signs of slowing down.