Fish tanks, makeup and cat treats are among the items cluttering the UK’s home working desks 🏠

One in four home workers describe their workspace as 'organised chaos’

87% of people believe a tidy desk enhances productivity, but many struggle with maintaining order

Begin by removing non-essential items from your desk and focusing only on necessities

Use drawer dividers, cable management solutions and vertical shelving to create a more organised space

Implement a filing system for important documents to avoid paper clutter

Working from home has become the new norm for millions worldwide, but creating a productive environment at home isn’t always easy.

In fact, a recent poll of 2,000 adults revealed that one in four admit their home working space is in a state of 'organised chaos,’ with fish tanks, makeup and cat treats among the items cluttering desks.

The study, commissioned by technology solutions provider, Brother UK, found eight in 10 have a dedicated workspace for their WFH days, though 39% confessed this is messier than their in-office alternative.

It also emerged that 13% of at-home workers have used glasses littering their space, as well as Post-it notes, snacks and discarded branded merchandise from the company they work for.

Between the scattered papers, tangled cables and general desk clutter, it can be hard to stay focused and maintain efficiency, with 87% saying they think a tidy desk can impact your productivity when working.

(Photos: Pexels/SWNS) | Pexels/SWNS

But transforming a cluttered home office into a neat and productive space is within your reach.

With the right storage solutions, cable management tools and organisational products, you can design a workspace that boosts productivity, reduces stress and looks visually appealing.

Here’s how to keep your working-from-home space organised, along with practical tips and product recommendations to help make the process as seamless as possible.

Declutter and prioritise essentials

The first step in organising your home office is a thorough declutter. Take everything off your desk and start fresh. Ask yourself: “what do I use daily, and what is just taking up space?”

Focus on keeping only the essentials on your desk, such as your computer, notebook, pen, and any other tools you regularly need. The rest, from extra office supplies to piles of papers, can be stored or discarded.

This desktop organiser tray set is perfect for sorting your essentials while keeping everything easily accessible.

With different compartments for pens, notepads and other small office supplies, you’ll maintain a clutter-free surface without sacrificing convenience.

Use drawer dividers for hidden storage

If you have drawers, make use of drawer dividers to create designated spaces for different items, preventing them from becoming junk drawers full of miscellaneous clutter.

You can separate stationery, files, chargers, and other small office supplies, so everything has its place.

Drawer dividers are ideal for those who want to keep their desk surface clean while still having all the tools they need close at hand.

These adjustable drawer organisers can be customised to fit different drawer sizes, making it easy to keep everything in order, from paperwork to office supplies.

Tame your cables with cable management tools

A tangle of cables can instantly make your workspace look messy.

Not only do cables create visual clutter, but they can also be a tripping hazard and frustrating to untangle.

Investing in cable management tools can help you keep cords under control.

Cable management tips:

Cable clips: Use these small clips to attach cables to your desk and prevent them from falling to the floor.

Use these small clips to attach cables to your desk and prevent them from falling to the floor. Cable sleeves: Bundle multiple cables together in a sleeve to keep them neat and reduce visual clutter.

Bundle multiple cables together in a sleeve to keep them neat and reduce visual clutter. Cord labels: Label your cables so you can easily identify which is which, especially when you need to unplug or move something.

This cable management box comes with built-in clips and is designed to store power strips and excess cable length out of sight.

It’s a sleek and practical solution for keeping your home office tidy.

Install shelving to maximise vertical space

If desk space is limited, think vertically! Shelves are perfect for creating more storage space without taking up valuable floor or desk real estate.

Use them to store books, decorative items, files or baskets for extra supplies.

Floating shelves are especially helpful in small home offices, as they add functional space without making the room feel cramped.

These floating wall shelves are minimalist and stylish, offering a sleek solution for adding vertical storage space to your home office.

Get a filing system for important papers

It’s easy for papers to pile up when you don’t have a clear system for them. Whether you prefer filing cabinets, portable file boxes or desktop file holders, having a dedicated space for documents will keep them from cluttering your desk.

Sort papers by categories such as ‘to-do,’ ‘file’ and ‘urgent’ to keep everything in order. You can also colour-code your files for added efficiency.

This desktop file organiser has multiple slots to help you keep important papers sorted and within arm’s reach without overwhelming your workspace.

Use stackable storage bins

Stackable storage bins are a great way to store office supplies, printer paper or personal items while keeping them accessible.

These bins can be easily stored under your desk, on shelves or in wardrobes, allowing you to declutter your workspace without losing track of important items.

These stackable storage bins are perfect for organising anything from office supplies to personal items.

Incorporate a pegboard for versatile organisation

A pegboard is an innovative and adaptable way to keep your workspace organised. You can hang anything from scissors and rulers to small baskets and shelves.

The beauty of pegboards is their customisation potential – you can rearrange hooks and accessories as your needs change.

This wall-mounted pegboard kit includes hooks, baskets and shelves, offering endless possibilities for organising your home office supplies and tools in a customisable way.

Invest in a paper shredder

A paper shredder is essential for staying on top of paperwork. It’s an easy way to reduce paper clutter while also ensuring sensitive information is properly disposed of.

Shred papers you no longer need, and keep only the documents that are essential.

This cross-cut paper shredder is compact but powerful, perfect for ensuring your paperwork is neatly reduced and important information is protected.

