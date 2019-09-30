Work begins on Monk Bridge Viaduct which will transform the Leeds skyline

Have your say

Construction workers have arrived on site at Monk Bridge Viaduct - starting work on a redevelopment that will transform the cityscape.

The Grade II-listed viaduct, near Whitehall Road, formed part of the Doncaster Monkbridge Iron and Steelworks and dates back to 1846 but has been disused since the 1960s.

As part of a huge redevelopment it will be transformed into a greenway and pedestrian path, while the archways beneath will be home to bars, restaurants and shops.

The developers BAM Monk Bridge have cited New York's High Line as their inspiration for the project.

A high-rise residential and office scheme to be developed alongside the viaduct was granted planning permission by Leeds Council earlier this year.

The ambitious new 'skyline' project will see two blocks of flats, 17 and 21 storeys high, built near Whitehall Road.

An artist's impression of how the Monk Bridge viaduct would be incorporated into the apartment development

Sixteen ‘affordable’ units will be included in the development which is a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

There will be 102 parking spaces, 448 cycle spaces, 48 motorbike spaces and a communal gym on site.

