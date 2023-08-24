Aspiring homeowners were treated to a glimpse into life on a new development in Leeds, as the doors to a two-bedroom show home were thrown open.

Taylor Wimpey, which is behind the new Woodside Vale development, invited guests to take a closer look at the new style of property being built near Horsforth.

The estate will be aimed at those looking to buy their first home and is situated off Clayton Wood Road. The Quarterhouse show home which is now available to view includes an open-plan living space with a spacious kitchen, dining area and lounge, as well as two bedrooms, each with an en-suite shower room.

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We’re extremely pleased with the turnout from this weekend’s launch event as we feel it is very important for our customers to be able to picture themselves in a new property before they commit to buying.

The new show home opened at the Woodside Vale development, which is being built by Taylor Wimpey in Leeds, on August 12. Photo: Taylor Wimpey.

“Our brand-new Quarterhouse show home has left many of our customers speechless with how stylish and unique the overall design is. In addition, our residents will be spoiled for choice with the range of amenities nearby, including well-regarded primary and secondary schools, local supermarkets, leisure centres and more - all within close proximity of each other.

"Whether you’re wanting to see our new Quarterhouse show home or are looking to reserve a property at Woodside Vale, please get in touch with the local sales team.”