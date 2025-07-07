Women in Print: A welcome shift in a traditionally male-dominated industry

At Platinum, we’re proud to welcome two new apprentices to our team, and in a refreshing shift from the industry norm, both are women. Printing has long been seen as a male-dominated field, particularly on the production and technical side. Whether it’s operating high-speed presses, managing finishing equipment, or working in signage and large-format print, men have historically filled most of the roles. But that landscape is slowly evolving, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that change.

The addition of our two female apprentices reflects a broader transformation happening within the print industry. As businesses across all sectors push for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion, printing is beginning to open up not just to women but to a wider variety of skills, voices, and experiences.

Bringing more women into print isn’t just about numbers or ticking boxes — it’s about the value they add:

Fresh Perspectives: New voices bring new ideas, problem-solving approaches, and innovation, all essential in a fast-evolving industry like print.

Detail & Design Sensitivity: Women often come into print with backgrounds in design, marketing, and communication, blending creativity with technical know-how.

Customer Focus: Many women in the industry excel in client-facing roles, project management, and account handling, strengthening communication between customers and production teams.

Team Culture & Balance: Diverse teams tend to work better together, with improved morale, empathy, and collaboration across the board.

Andreea and Charlotte Platinum's new apprentices

We hope our new apprentices aren’t just making waves at Platinum, but that they help inspire other young women to consider a future in print. Whether it’s digital design, pre-press, operations, or finishing, there’s room for talent and ambition in every corner of the trade.

This is just the beginning. As the industry continues to modernise, embracing sustainability, automation, and integrated services, we believe a more balanced workforce is not just welcome, but essential.

At Platinum, we’re proud to support the next generation of printers, regardless of gender. We’re especially thrilled to see women stepping into roles that break the mould and help shape the future of print.