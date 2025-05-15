Wolds-based business lands Chairman’s Award
Middleton on the Wolds based Soanes Poultry beat stiff competition from Everard Group and Peak Security to win the Business Award (Businesses with over 51 employees) in this year’s Chairman’s Awards.
The awards recognise and celebrate people, businesses or organisations within the East Riding of Yorkshire who have gone above and beyond to serve the community and who have made a significant difference by enhancing their local community and the social wellbeing of the area.
Soanes Poultry’s MD, Ben Lee, said: “We’re delighted to have won this prestigious award that puts us at the heart of our local, rural community.
“We have been providing employment for local people since 1947 and are proud to give back to our community by supporting businesses and causes in East Yorkshire.”
The awards were presented by the Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Linda Bayram and Clare Frisby from BBC Look North in Beverley on Tuesday, May 13.
Soanes Poultry sells chicken to butchers and independent retailers throughout Yorkshire and to wholesalers, catering butchers and restaurants nationwide.