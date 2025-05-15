Soanes Poultry's business development manager Robert Laird and MD Ben Lee and with the Chairman's Award.

A Yorkshire Wolds poultry business is celebrating after winning an East Riding of Yorkshire Chairman’s Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middleton on the Wolds based Soanes Poultry beat stiff competition from Everard Group and Peak Security to win the Business Award (Businesses with over 51 employees) in this year’s Chairman’s Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate people, businesses or organisations within the East Riding of Yorkshire who have gone above and beyond to serve the community and who have made a significant difference by enhancing their local community and the social wellbeing of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soanes Poultry’s MD, Ben Lee, said: “We’re delighted to have won this prestigious award that puts us at the heart of our local, rural community.

“We have been providing employment for local people since 1947 and are proud to give back to our community by supporting businesses and causes in East Yorkshire.”

The awards were presented by the Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Linda Bayram and Clare Frisby from BBC Look North in Beverley on Tuesday, May 13.

Soanes Poultry sells chicken to butchers and independent retailers throughout Yorkshire and to wholesalers, catering butchers and restaurants nationwide.