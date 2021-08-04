Wizu expands into suburban Leeds office market
Flexible workspace provider, Wizu Workspace, has continued its expansion across Yorkshire with the acquisition of a new out of town workspace in North Leeds.
Wizu, which already has five sites across Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford, acquired Richmond House in Lawnswood Business Park, following a multi-million pound revamp.
Plans include a co-working space, all-inclusive serviced offices for up to 250 workstations and meeting rooms.
Tom Almas, managing director of Wizu, said: “The rising trend of businesses looking for flexible suburban workspace, where there’s less dependence on public transport into city centres, made it the ideal time for us to expand our popular offering into the out-of-town market.”