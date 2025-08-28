Wilton Developments Appoints Chris Collins as Asset Management Director to Drive Portfolio Growth

Wilton Developments has further strengthened its senior team with the appointment of Chris Collins as Asset Management Director to its Leeds-based team.

With over 15 years of industry experience, Chris brings a wealth of expertise in strategic asset management, having worked across a diverse range of property sectors.

In his new role, Chris will be responsible for delivering value across Wilton’s expanding investment portfolio. This includes working closely with existing tenants to enhance estate performance, while also attracting new occupiers and identifying opportunities for income and capital growth.

Chris will also lead initiatives to optimise assets through targeted enhancements, ensuring long-term value; including the investment management of humanSpaces Wilton’s new venture into high quality serviced offices in its award-winning HQ at 10 South Parade, Leeds.

Chris Collins

Prior to joining Wilton, Chris held senior roles at Bruntwood and Town Centre Securities. At Bruntwood, he focused on city centre offices and the science sector, while at Town Centre Securities he managed a mixed-use estate in Manchester city centre. Notable achievements include the acquisition and full refurbishment of Ducie House in Manchester, which was subsequently fully let under Chris’s leadership.

Chris’s career also includes roles at Potter Space and Arch Group, where he focused predominantly on managing industrial and logistics estates.

Jason Stowe, Managing Director of Wilton Developments, said: “Chris’s cross-sector experience and track record in value creation through hands-on asset management make him a strong addition to the Wilton team. I am delighted to welcome him into the business as he takes up this key role within our income team.”