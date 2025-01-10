Wilton Developments agree a three-site partnership with SSE Energy Solutions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilton Developments is pleased to confirm that it has appointed SSE Energy Solutions to deliver energy infrastructure for three of its forthcoming strategic industrial & logistics developments in the North of England; LEEDS500 adjacent the M1 east of Leeds, DoncasterNorth at J6 of the M18 and Dynamo Park at Stockton on Tees.

The partnership will include the design and construction of grid connected electrical infrastructure, providing power to around five million sq ft of industrial and logistics space. The largest of the three sites, DoncasterNorth, will include one of the UK’s largest available single unit consents in MILLI+ at 1.15 Million sq ft. Once complete, the networks will be operated by SSE’s Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO), Optimal Power Networks.

Prior to the appointment SSE Energy Solutions worked closely with Wilton to help navigate the challenge and complexities of the grid, while ensuring a flexible technical and commercial proposition was developed. During the construction phases the partnership will explore how to support the wider sustainability targets for the sites, working to deliver an optimised energy system for Wilton and its occupiers.

Jason Stowe, Managing Director of Wilton Developments said: “One of the key considerations for major I&L schemes, in addition to planning delivery, is power availability. We have worked hard alongside SSE Energy Solutions to formulate a robust and flexible solution for our future occupiers. It will give our prospective occupiers great comfort that a power solution has been formulated and is deliverable. We have been impressed with SSE Energy Solutions’ approach and we are very pleased to have them on board on these important projects to the Northern Powerhouse”.

Noel Powell, Head of Regeneration at SSE Energy Solutions said: "We are proud to have been chosen by Wilton Developments to collaborate on these exciting projects. Whilst our immediate priority will be bringing power to the sites, our solution architects will work with the project team to integrate other energy solutions in line with our strategy of producing net zero networks.”

Grant Elder, Head of Optimal Power Networks added: "We are very pleased to have been appointed as the IDNO on these three sites. We are looking forward to working closely with Wilton Developments and SSE Energy Solutions now and into the future, supporting their ambitions for growth and decarbonisation.”

Wilton Developments is an award winning privately owned commercial property investor and developer based in the North of England. For further information visit www.wiltondevelopments.co.uk

SSE Energy Solutions invest in, build, and connect flexible infrastructure. Its whole system approach is accelerating the transition to net zero by creating resilient and sustainable energy systems.