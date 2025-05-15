The bell tents, supplied by Yorkshire business North Sky Yurts, can accommodate a family of four, plus up to two additional infants.

William’s Den’s, at North Cave, is introducing six brand-new bell tents, offering the ultimate, fuss-free camping experience to families looking for a fun outdoor escape.

The campsite officially opens for the 2025 season on Friday, May 23 with these new additions, designed for first-time campers, busy families and adventure-seekers wanting to sleep under the stars without the hassle of pitching a tent.

Set amidst panoramic views of the Yorkshire Wolds, the William’s Den campsite offers wide open spaces, spectacular sunsets and starry nighttime skies.

The tents each named after a unique tree – Ash, Willow, Pine, Oak, Beech and Lime – are available for bookings with a two-night minimum stay.

The bell tents, supplied by Yorkshire business North Sky Yurts, can accommodate a family of four, plus up to two additional infants.

Each tent includes three folding beds (one double and two single) mattresses, pallet furniture and fairy lights with guests asked to bring their own home comforts of duvets, bedding, towels, travel cots and torches.

Co-founder and creator of William’s Den, Christian Carver said: “Our campsite is now in its fourth year and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce bell tents for the very first time! Customers have been asking for ‘glamping’ options for a long time and we think these beautiful tents will make a family’s camping experience extra special – allowing them to soak in the great outdoors without having to pitch a tent. With only six tents available, we recommend booking early!"

Visit www.williamsden.co.uk/stay-and-camp for more information.