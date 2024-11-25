Wilkin Chapman welcomes nine trainee solicitors

An “ambition to drive success” draws in bright new talent for the area

The largest law firm in East Yorkshire & Lincolnshire, Wilkin Chapman, has welcomed nine new trainee solicitors to its Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley, and Louth offices.

The nine new trainee solicitors have commenced their training contracts which will begin in the medical negligence, personal injury, dispute resolution, Wills, estates, tax & trusts, real estate and domestic property teams. The training programme underlines Wilkin Chapman’s dedication to developing future legal talent and equips trainees with the essential skills and practical experience required to qualify as solicitors and embark on lasting careers.

The two-year training contract offers comprehensive, hands-on experience across various legal disciplines, divided into four six-month rotations. Additionally, trainees gain exposure to different offices within our network of four locations, providing them with a broad perspective on legal specialisms, client needs and diverse work environments.

The new cohort includes Jessica Badics Maeers (Grimsby), Danielle Ayscough (Lincoln), Abigail Bolton (Lincoln), Elliot Dawson (Lincoln), Aaron Grantham (Louth), Barney Seamer (Louth), Amelia Watson (Louth), Jack Herring (Beverley) and Jessica Stabler (Beverley).

Lisa Boileau, partner and head of Wilkin Chapman’s private client division, said:

“Wilkin Chapman is renowned across the region for producing highly skilled, well- prepared lawyers - and that journey often begins right here, in our training contracts.

“Our trainee solicitor programme is designed to attract driven and talented individuals who are committed to learning, refining their skills, and building a long-term career with us. We’re thrilled to be able to continue the momentum of last year’s intake and award nine training contracts this year, bringing the total number of trainee solicitors currently training with us to 19.”

Danielle Ayscough, trainee solicitor at Wilkin Chapman’s Lincoln office, said:

“Not only is Wilkin Chapman clearly very good at what they do, but every single person is friendly and approachable while they do it.

“The culture and the people are what attracted me to this training programme. Wilkin Chapman’s core values are important to me and were a big part of my decision to apply. I also loved that any trainee (or solicitor) that I spoke to happily detailed the opportunities and support they had been given from the very beginning. It was vital to me that Wilkin Chapman cares about their people, a fact they make clear in that training contracts are offered in the hope that you will become a solicitor within the firm - which makes the scheme feel more like an

investment rather than simply a stepping stone.”

Jessica Stabler, trainee solicitor at Wilkin Chapman’s Beverley office, said:

“Wilkin Chapman is incredibly well-organised with a huge focus on its people, their wellbeing and job satisfaction. The wide scope of different areas of law that trainees may have a seat in and the well-established nature and reputation of the firm is what really stood out to me - and I also really liked that the firm is local!”

Barney Seamer, trainee solicitor at Wilkin Chapman’s Louth office, said:

“I grew up in Lincolnshire and have always loved it here. Wilkin Chapman, as a firm, mirrors my passion for the local area and combines it with an ambition to drive success. I’d like to help lead this firm in the future.”

With over 420 partners and staff located across a network of legal offices in Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley and Louth, Wilkin Chapman is the largest law firm in the Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire area and it ranks as the 111th largest firm in the UK. Wilkin Chapman provides trusted legal and insolvency advice to both private and commercial clients who are based locally, nationally and internationally.

For those interested in applying for a training contract, applications reopened on 1st November 2024 for 2026/2027 commencement - please contact [email protected] for details.

For more information, please visit www.wilkinchapman.co.uk.