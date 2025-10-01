Widd Unveils New Brand Identity as it Accelerates Growth and International Expansion.

Widd New Brand

Widd, formerly known as Widd Signs, has announced the launch of its bold new brand and website, marking the next phase in the evolution of one of the UK’s oldest signage companies.

Marking the launch, Ed Whiting OBE, CEO of Leeds City Council, who toured the Widd factory said: “Widd is one of the fastest growing businesses in Leeds and exports internationally. It was a pleasure to discuss Widd’s ambitions to play an even greater role in Leeds’ wider economy as they and the city continue to grow - building on 137 years of business”

Founded in 1888, Widd has grown into a trusted partner for some of the world’s leading retailers, including Primark, Marks & Spencer, Astonish and Berry’s Jewellers, delivering high-quality signage across the UK, Europe, the USA, and the UAE.

Recognised as one of the top 50 highest growth businesses in the Yorkshire and Humber, the business features in the 2025 Yorkshire Growth Index

Ed Whiting CEO of Leeds City Council tours the Widd factory in Leeds with Managing Director of Widd Gary Williams

In the past year alone, Widd has delivered projects across the UK, while expanding installations across mainland and Eastern Europe and, more recently, in Kuwait.

The rebrand reflects the company’s transformation from a heritage signage manufacturer into a diversified business offering consultancy, architectural vinyl, bespoke lightbox manufacturing, and innovative sustainability-driven products.

The decision to simplify its brand name acknowledges how many clients and industry partners already refer to the business as ‘Widd,’ while signalling its broader capabilities beyond signage.

The rebrand follows the formation of an in-house marketing and growth team, alongside close collaboration with creative agencies ThinkOTB and Updesigners, who supported Widd in redefining its brand identity and building a new website.

Sarah Beaumont, Partnerships and Marketing Director at Widd, said: “This rebrand represents both a continuation of our proud 137-year heritage and an exciting new chapter. Widd has long been part of the fabric of the High Street, and we are now building on that legacy by expanding our services, strengthening international partnerships, and pioneering sustainability solutions for our clients.”

Sustainability is a core focus of Widd’s evolution. Supported by a Leeds City Region Sustainability Grant, the company has partnered with Green Circle to embed new sustainability policies, complete a full carbon footprint audit, and create bespoke environmental reporting tools for clients.

Sarah added: “The Green Circle project allows us not only to improve our own sustainability practices but also to deliver deeper insights and measurable value to clients, helping them achieve their environmental goals.”

Widd has reported consistent revenue and headcount growth since 2020, with its North West base in St Helens further strengthening its UK footprint.

Alongside its commercial success, Widd continues to invest in social value initiatives, supporting local charities such as the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, and becoming a founding supporter of High Street Positives.

The business is also playing a key role in the first phase of regeneration in St Helens, providing hoardings around active construction sites in partnership with the local authority.