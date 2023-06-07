The proposed building ‘Latitude Yellow’, which would be built off Whitehall Road, is the subject of a consultation that was launched this week. It would stand on the site of the former Doncaster Monk Bridge Works and comprise more than 150,000 square feet of office space.

As well as a roof garden, gym and café, it would include events space, cycle storage and changing facilities. It would form part of the ‘Latitude Masterplan’, which includes developments like Wellington Place, Whitehall Riverside and Globe Road.

BAM Properties, the developer behind the plans, said that the building would be net zero by offsetting carbon emissions and that it would exclusively rely on renewable energy sources for electricity.

Developers want residents' views on the proposed new office block. Picture: BAM Properties.

Euan Miller, Managing Director of BAM Properties, said: “We are pleased to be bring forward our revised proposals for Latitude Yellow, which set out our exciting vision to provide some of the most prestigious office space in Leeds.

"Sustainability is at the heart of our proposals for Latitude Yellow and we are committed to deliver a highly sustainable, innovative development that will be net zero from day one. We’re pleased to be launching our public consultation and hearing the views of residents in the local area. The comments and suggestions that we receive will help to inform our final versions of the proposals, which will be submitted towards the end of summer 2023.”

The developer has pledged to allocate at least a quarter of all construction spending to support initiatives in the area. Feedback on the proposals can be submitted until June 30th via the Latitude Yellow website.