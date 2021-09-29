Whitehall Quay in Leeds completes £2.5m interior upgrade

2 Whitehall Quay, Leeds

UK real estate asset manager APAM refurbished 2 Whitehall Quay in Leeds with a focus on health and wellbeing as city centre employees return to a new way of working.

With the support of TP Bennett architecture, the second, fifth and sixth floors, have been refurbished, as well as a complete redesign of the reception and common parts.

Features include an external terrace, storage for more than 60 bikes and a repair station. It also has ten showers, with a large drying room, 60 designated lockers and a towel service as well as electric charging points in the basement car park.

The building is being marketed jointly by Fox Lloyd Jones and CBRE who have reported that there is advanced interest from companies wanting to take space within the building.

Work is now scheduled to refurbish the fourth floor which will be ready early next year.

William Grenfell, senior asset manager at APAM, said: “Having completed the cutting-edge refurbishment of 1 City Square it shows our commitment to Leeds that we have now invested more than £2.25m to date on 2 Whitehall Quay.

“The past 18 months have made us all re-think office buildings, layouts and employee welfare, so we are delighted to be ahead of the game in providing modern offices to suit the new way of working.”

Nick Salkeld, director of Fox Lloyd Jones, added: “2 Whitehall Quay is in a prime location by the river and canal towpath whilst also being only a couple of minutes’ walk from the station and city square.

“When NHS Digital vacated the building, it presented the perfect opportunity to deliver new and improved grade A workspace and improve the wider facilities within the building catering to occupiers key criteria post pandemic.