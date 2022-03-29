What is the Tailors House in Leeds? These are the businesses inside the Whitehall Road development

Tailors Corner in Leeds has undergone a £5million refurbishment.

Situated on the corner of Wellington Street and Thirsk Row, what was once Wellington Park House is now Tailors Corner.

It was originally built in 1881 for Hepworth Tailors but was badly damaged by the Great Fire of Leeds in July 1906.

It was subsequently completely rebuilt and continued to be occupied by Hepworths, the forerunners of Next, until the 1920s.

The building was bought for an undisclosed sum by award-winning property developers Boultbee Brooks in 2018.

Since then it has been transformed into an flexible office space as part of the £5million refurbishment of the 25,000 sq ft building.

Elizabeth Ridler of Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “This iconic building is steeped in history — formerly a fabric and garment warehouse with a state-of-the-art retail space at street level, it’s always been a site for trailblazers and forward-thinkers.

“A green agenda is paramount here. We’ve done away with basement parking for the privileged few, in favour of installing bike storage and shower facilities for everyone. And there’s an incredible communal roof terrace, with feature planting, for all the tenants.

“Set in the hubbub of the city just moments from Leeds station and the new Channel 4 HQ, and with the Cycle Superhighway literally on the doorstep, Tailors Corner is designed as an inspiring modern space where businesses thrive within a community of like-minded people.”

Set over seven floors, there is currently 10,000 sq ft available to lease, with suites from 1,500 sq ft. All suites are available for immediate occupation.

The comprehensive refurbishment included; a new, bespoke 8-person lift; cleaned and overhauled elevations; a new communal roof terrace with feature planting, decking and views of the Leeds skyline; architecturally sympathetic feature ground floor entrances; a communal roof terrace on the 7th floor, with a 6th floor terrace for exclusive use of that floor’s occupants; new double glazed windows throughout; dedicated entrances on Wellington Street and Thirsk Row; showers and changing rooms; and 30 cycle racks.

Now the renovation has reached completion, four new tenants have been confirmed to have taken up space in the development.

The new occupiers of Tailors Corner are wealth managers James Hambro and Partners; Fenchurch Law; financial advisers Interpath Ltd; and retail and e-commerce specialists Circus PPC.

Together they have taken almost 10,000 sq ft of high-quality office space.

Victoria Harris, of leading global property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, who are marketing Tailors Corner, commented: “Tailors Corner has led the way in terms of providing prime office space which has found the perfect balance between creative and corporate, creating an environment that appealed to the market and corporate occupiers at the beginning of the flight to quality movement.

“This movement aims to bring staff back to a new office environment they will enjoy working in, which will help attraction and retention. The roof terrace is a perfect example of added building amenities that play a key role in occupier considerations and its design and style has set a new standard of expectation within Leeds.

“These four deals are a resounding endorsement of Boultbee Brooks’ substantial investment in this very special building,” she added.

The renovation of Tailors Corner was led by the same architectural team GPad, Hollis and Hoare Lea LLP, as many of Boultbee Brooks’ past developments, including the multi award-winning Concordia Works in Leeds.