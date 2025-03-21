West Yorkshire's housing market has a 'spring' in its step

Homebuyers have more property to choose from this spring than at any point in the past decade according to property search giant Rightmove, with the number of new sellers coming to market and the number of sales agreed soaring compared to the same period in 2024.

There are currently 8% more homes for sale and 9% more sales agreed than there were 12 months ago on Rightmove. However, Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley’s own figures are significantly outperforming the national market. During January and February, the company has seen a 15% increase in homes for sale and has agreed 33% more sales than during the same period in 2024.

Rightmove also revealed that asking prices increased by 1.1% during March, which equates to a national average of £3,876 and pushes the UK’s average house price up to £371,870. The data shows that in Yorkshire and the Humber, the average asking price is £252,957, which is 2.4% up on this time last year.

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, which has 18 offices in West and North Yorkshire, including rural specialists Lister Haigh, said: “Yorkshire’s housing market has got off to a great start in 2025 and across our offices we have a third more sales agreed than during the same period last year, which speaks volumes about the level of demand in the local market.

“Lots of potential sellers had been waiting for prices to dip or interest rates to fall and this year many of these have decided to stop waiting and get on with moving, which means stock levels have continued to increase throughout the early part of the year.

“New buyers coming to the market now are benefitting from having a lot of choice in front of them, but the continued shift towards a buyers’ market, also means that sellers must price sensibly if they are serious about securing a sale. This is particularly important for homes priced at £1million and above, where the market remains extremely sensitive to price fluctuations.”

Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said: “Historic averages show that this March is likely to be one of the strongest months of the year for sellers to spring into action. However, sellers can’t just rely on these historic averages for success, as this year they are facing a decade-high level of competition. Those who are successfully finding buyers right now are working hard with their agents to price competitively and present their home in the best possible light. The big milestone ahead in England is the stamp duty deadline, and with a massive log-jam of 575,000 moves going through the legal completion process, many cost-conscious buyers will be doing all they can to get their move over the line and avoid unnecessary extra tax. Whilst agents tell us that they have been working with both sellers and buyers to factor in the additional charges, many movers are understandably hoping to reduce their tax bill and keep their savings for themselves.

“The pipeline of sales going through the completion process, as well as new sales being agreed, are signs of the strength of the important spring housing market. It’s encouraging to see new activity continue to track above last year’s level. One of the clouds hanging over the market is persistently high mortgage rates. While there’s now more of an understanding among movers that rates aren’t heading back to previously ultra-low levels, many will have been hoping that they would drop more quickly.”

Dacre, Son & Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent with 18 offices across North and West Yorkshire.