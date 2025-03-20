West Yorkshire social supremo recognised in 30 Under 30

An account director at purpose-driven communications agency Social has been recognised as one of the ‘top 30’ young professionals under 30 in West Yorkshire.

Beth Chaplow, 27, has been named alongside several other future leaders by Top 30 Under 30. She will join the second ever cohort of people from West Yorkshire.

Since joining Social as an Account Manager in July 2023, she has been promoted on two occasions, first to Senior Account Manager and then to Account Director in January 2025.

Chaplow leads the retained accounts of Ahead Partnership, Extra MSA and Caddick, line managing a team of two and supporting a range of projects across the built environment and education sectors.

Beth Chaplow

Speaking about the accolade, she said: “It feels great to be recognised and I'm incredibly grateful to Social for the support shown to me in my career so far. I work with some incredible clients and have been able to deliver positive results thanks to the expertise and encouragement provided by the whole team.

“I'm very excited to take my place on the programme and further develop my leadership and mentoring skills, which in turn will help me to better support other colleagues within the agency. The calibre of the other people on the programme is incredibly high and it will be great to build my network of industry peers from a wide range of sectors.”

With her place on the Top 30 Under 30 list secure, Beth will now begin a year-long programme of learning and development aligned to the Leadership Excellence Acceleration Programme (LEAP).

The programme provides winners the unique opportunity to further enhance their leadership skills, led by industry experts in leadership, self-development, and communication.

Top 30 Under 30 first began in the Hull and Humber region in 2017, and has since supported 35 winners to go and become directors, 14 ‘heads of’ departments, three in ‘group’ positions and 73 new managers.