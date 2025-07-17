West Yorkshire site manager named best in the country for quality

A Senior Site Manager overseeing the construction at David Wilson Homes’ Imperial Court development in West Yorkshire has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Paul Randall (43) has won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

Paul, from West Yorkshire, has worked for the developer for seven years and picked up his first Pride in the Job Award as Senior Site Manager at Imperial Court.

He said: “It feels wonderful to win the award after putting in so much hard work. The whole team at the development were over the moon when we found out.

“Imperial Court is a fantastic place to work and I am so proud to be building such prestigious homes.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped me to achieve this award, and a special mention to my assistant site manager, Scott Dyer, for all of his efforts.”

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’re so proud of Paul for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Imperial Court and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.