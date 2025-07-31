West Yorkshire man’s career transformation showcases power of adult apprenticeships

A man from Bradford, West Yorkshire is proving that it’s never too late to launch a career in technology, thanks to an innovative DevOps apprenticeship programme.

Sam Roberts, previously working in logistics and office roles, is now a graduate engineer contributing to live software projects - despite having no formal academic background in coding. His journey from tech-curious to full-time software engineer highlights the growing impact of how tech-based apprenticeships are opening doors for individuals from non-traditional backgrounds.

Sam now holds a DevOps Engineer role at Mastek, specialists in enterprise digital & cloud transformation.

He says: “I’d always been comfortable using computers, but I wanted to take it further and understand the mechanics and possibilities - That’s what drew me to The Coders Guild.”

Sam Roberts, now DevOps Engineer at Mastek

After starting the bootcamp with The Coders Guild, Sam discovered his passion for DevOps, a tool-based and problem-solving focused area of technology. After attending an initial skills bootcamp, he enrolled in a 15-month DevOps apprenticeship where he learned while earning, eventually designing and building a software infrastructure alert system from the ground up.

Diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, Sam found that the remote nature of the programme allowed him to thrive without the discomfort of traditional classroom settings.

“Remote sessions helped when my tics were high. I could stay engaged without feeling on show,” he shared.

Sam’s story is also one of resilience. Halfway through his training, he lost a close friend and missed several sessions - but The Coders Guild team stepped in to provide support and keep him on track. Today, he’s part of a graduate engineer programme, continuing to build tools and contribute to software releases.

“You get someone who’s trained to solve problems the way your team needs. The learning curve is steep, but with the right support, the results speak for themselves,” Sam said, encouraging employers to consider apprentices.

Crispin Read, Founder of The Coders Guild, added: “Sam’s journey shows what’s possible when curiosity meets opportunity. Too many people underestimate their technical abilities simply because they haven’t had the chance to explore them. We believe that anyone - regardless of age, background, or ability - can thrive in coding and software development with the right support.

What’s more, we see time and time again that people can successfully change careers by building on the skills they already have - like problem-solving, communication or resilience. Tech isn’t just for the academically trained; it’s for anyone ready to take that leap.”

Recent studies show that nearly half of working Brits (43%) are eager to switch to a different industry, yet many feel held back by self-doubt and age-related concerns.

Over a quarter cite a lack of confidence as a barrier to change, while 12% believe they may never be able to start something new. Additionally, 26% worry they are too old for a fresh start, highlighting the emotional and psychological hurdles many face when considering a career shift.

In the last 12 months, The Coders Guild has helped hundreds of adults build practical tech skills through government-funded training.

The Coders Guild, a leading digital skills training provider, runs bootcamps and apprenticeships across the UK. Their inclusive and flexible approach continues to unlock tech careers for people from all walks of life.

For more help and support on how to transfer your skills into a new digital-led career path, visit: https://thecodersguild.org.uk/course-directory