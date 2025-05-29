West yorkshire heating firm partners with digital agency amid industry shift to online sales

UK company FlexiHeat UK aims to boost digital presence as energy efficiency becomes key selling point for heating solutions

A Yorkshire-based heating systems provider has formed a strategic partnership with a digital marketing agency to enhance its online visibility, reflecting the growing importance of digital channels for specialist industrial suppliers.

FlexiHeat UK, recently announced its collaboration with web design and SEO company Digitaleer to strengthen its digital footprint. The partnership comes as industry data shows increasing consumer research into energy-efficient heating solutions through online channels.

Formerly known as Kroll UK, FlexiHeat UK has operated in the heating industry since 1992 and supplies systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, including warehouse heating, outdoor events, and domestic installations to the Yorkshire area.

FlexiHeat UK staff analyse web-traffic and efficiency metrics beside a portable heater, underscoring the firm’s partnership with Digitaleer to amplify its online reach and promote energy-saving solutions.

Heating Industry Digital Transformation

The partnership illustrates a broader trend in the UK's heating and HVAC sector, where companies are investing in digital capabilities as customer purchasing journeys increasingly begin online.

"Specialist industrial suppliers are recognizing that digital visibility is no longer optional," explains Dr. Catherine Wilson, lecturer in digital marketing at Bournemouth University. "With commercial and industrial buyers conducting extensive online research before engaging with suppliers, having strong digital presence becomes a critical competitive advantage."

According to a 2024 report from the Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA), 78% of commercial heating system procurement now involves significant online research before supplier contact, up from 52% in 2019.

FlexiHeat UK's product range includes waste oil heaters, electric heating systems, and condensing oil boilers, with an increasing focus on energy efficiency a key consideration as businesses seek to reduce operational costs and meet sustainability targets.

SME Digital Marketing Challenges

The partnership reflects challenges faced by many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in specialist sectors. A British Chambers of Commerce survey revealed that 37% of UK SMEs struggle to effectively manage their digital presence due to limited internal capacity.

"Specialist technical businesses often possess deep product expertise but may lack the digital marketing capabilities to effectively communicate their value proposition online," notes Richard Thomas, digital transformation consultant at UK Business Digital. "This creates a significant barrier to growth, particularly as buyer behavior continues to evolve toward digital-first research."

Three, a major telecommunications provider, recently found that 33% of UK SMEs are prioritizing investment in marketing capabilities in 2024, indicating recognition of this challenge across sectors.

Energy Efficiency Focus

FlexiHeat UK's product focus aligns with shifting market demands toward more efficient heating solutions. Energy Saving Trust research indicates that UK businesses could save approximately £3.7 billion annually through more efficient heating systems.

The company's condensing oil boiler technology, which recaptures heat that would otherwise be lost through flue gases, represents the type of energy-efficient solution gaining traction as energy prices remain elevated.

"Businesses across sectors are increasingly considering lifetime operational costs rather than just purchase price when evaluating heating systems," explains Martin Williams, energy efficiency consultant at the Carbon Trust. "This shift benefits suppliers of more efficient systems, but only if they can effectively communicate these advantages to potential customers."

Dorset businesses have shown increasing commitment to sustainability initiatives, with the county council's Low Carbon Dorset program supporting local companies in reducing emissions through improved heating efficiency and other measures.

The digital marketing partnership aims to highlight these efficiency credentials while improving search visibility and lead generation for the heating specialist.