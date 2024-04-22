West Yorkshire firm's staff count coffee as their 'go to' drink

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The survey interviewed employees both on developments and at head office, and shockingly revealed that 51 per cent of staff surveyed admitted they would opt for coffee over the traditional English Breakfast Tea, which came in at 41 per cent.

According to Tea and Infusions Organisation, a total of 100 million cups of tea are consumed by people in Britain every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading developer’s employees also revealed their top advice for making the best brew to tie in with National Tea Day. This included adding the hot water first (85%) when making tea, and to leave the tea bag in for between one to three minutes (57 per cent).

David Wilson Homes Sales Adviser Janine raises her mug of tea to the news

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ builders remained loyal to tea and coffee as only five per cent of respondents opted for a fruit or herbal tea as their cuppa of choice.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “A nice strong cup of tea is quintessentially British and a general go-to when important decisions need to be made.

“We have a number of different helpful moving schemes that need careful consideration for first time buyers, second steppers and downsizers and our experienced team want to make sure that house hunters are aware of all their options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keen homebuyers are always welcome to visit our friendly Sales Advisers who will always be ready to put the kettle on.”

Whilst having important opinions on hot beverages, the employees were also asked about their desirable dunkers.