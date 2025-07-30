West Yorkshire dentist helping locals smile with confidence

You've heard of the singing dentist now meet the smiling dentist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents across West Yorkshire are turning to Dr Zaheda Mehrali for trusted, high-quality dental care delivered with a personal touch.

Working between two well-known clinics — Barkhill Dental Clinic in Idle and Tower Hill Dental Practice in Sowerby Bridge — Dr Mehrali is earning a strong reputation for her compassionate approach and modern treatment methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally graduating from the University of Birmingham with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Dr Mehrali went on to complete two postgraduate diplomas in Restorative Dentistry. She trained under the internationally recognised Dr Paul Tipton, further sharpening her skills in both general and aesthetic dentistry.

Dr Zaheda Mehrali is also known as the Smiling Dentist

A Range of Services, Tailored to Each Patient

From routine check-ups and fillings to more advanced treatments like crowns, veneers, and Invisalign aligners, Dr Mehrali offers a wide range of services for patients of all ages. She is especially known for her aesthetic dentistry, including professional teeth whitening, composite bonding, and discreet orthodontic treatments.

“These treatments aren’t just about looks,” Dr Mehrali said. “They can boost a person’s confidence and improve their overall wellbeing.”

Invisalign and teeth whitening have proven particularly popular, offering comfortable, non-invasive ways to enhance a smile. Many patients travel from outside the area for her care.

Dr Zaheda Mehrali is offering expert dental care at clinics in Idle and Sowerby Bridge

A Calmer Approach for Nervous Patients

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Mehrali’s patients frequently comment on the calm and friendly environment she creates — something especially important for those who may feel nervous about visiting the dentist.

“I want everyone who comes to see me to feel safe, respected, and never rushed,” she said. “Many people carry anxiety about dental care, and I take great pride in helping them feel comfortable again.”

Local Leader in Cosmetic Dentistry

At Tower Hill Dental Practice, Dr Mehrali holds the position of Lead Cosmetic Dentist, helping to raise the standard of care delivered by the team. Meanwhile, at Barkhill Dental Clinic, her patient list continues to grow as word spreads of her gentle, personalised approach.

Alongside her clinical work, she keeps a strong focus on patient education — always taking the time to explain options clearly and avoid unnecessary treatments.

More Than a Dentist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the dental chair, Dr Mehrali enjoys gardening and Pilates, activities that reflect the balance and care she brings into her professional life.

Whether helping a child through their first check-up or guiding an adult patient through a smile makeover, Dr Mehrali remains focused on what matters most: building trust and delivering excellent care.