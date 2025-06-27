West Yorkshire construction workers recognised in national awards

Two West Yorkshire housebuilding site managers have received national recognition for their work.

Site Managers Jason Peck and George Wilkinson have been recognised for their efforts and awarded a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for their work with Persimmon Homes.

They are two of 15 Persimmon site managers across the UK to receive the award this year.

The Pride in the Job competition is highly regarded in the homebuilding industry, serving as a benchmark for outstanding quality and performance among site managers.

Site Manager for Windsor Park, Jason Peck, said: “I’m thrilled to win this award, which is a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to Persimmon’s values of quality, integrity, and care.

“I want to share this recognition with my fantastic team on the site - this was a team effort, and we will continue to bring high standards to every job we undertake.”

Site Manager for Weavers Place, George Wilkinson, added: “It’s a fantastic feeling to be recognised by the NBC – and a huge credit to everyone on the team.

“We take great pride in our job and building homes, so to be recognised for this is amazing. We’re proud to be creating a community that residents will enjoy for years to come”

Christopher Hull, Managing Director at Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “I’m delighted for Jason, George and their teams at Windsor Park and Weavers Place. We’re extremely proud of the high standards our teams uphold and these awards are testament to the fantastic work they do.