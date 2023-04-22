Stacy Beetham is on the shortlist for Engineering/Manufacturing apprentice of the year in our West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. She is undertaking an NVQ level 2 in Telecoms Field Operative apprenticeship and training within Openreach. That means she has to be able to do everything from the most complicated energy industry tasks to being able to climb poles and connect customers as part of the biggest network in the country.

On her long list of jobs is weekly training with her tutors, learning about the legacy network and working with other experienced engineers in the team to complete complex tasks. Luke Wade, who nominated Stacy, said: "Stacy is a great member of the team who drives for success everyday. If all new starters were like Stacy, it would be a much easier process. She really manages well a work life balance as a mum and as an engineer. Everyday she comes into work with a smile on her face, wanting to please our customers and get the job done first time. She drives herself and the team forward, helping us hit our weekly plot number which we haven't failed so far."

Stacy's mentor, Matt Gollick, added: “Stacy is amazing at owning issues, she always wants to know how something is done and really puts her mind to every task. Stacy was entered for her end point assessment ahead of time and really is on track to have a great career with us."

The winners of the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 will be announced in May. Pictured celebrating are last year's winners. Picture: Gerard Binks

Dean Coleman-Walker, business development director at category sponsor Appris, said: "Apprentices in the engineering and manufacturing sector are vital to regional and UK productivity and sustainability. Appris is delighted to support this event as it showcases and awards the fantastic talent that is being developed regional through superb organisations who continually invest in the next generation workforce in apprenticeships across all sectors."

Appris specialises in the delivery of engineering and manufacture accredited programmes and bespoke courses. It has more than 150 member companies and over 400 apprentices in learning across West Yorkshire.

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards recognise and reward apprentices, mentors, businesses and training providers that are supporting in building a skilled workforce for the future. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on May 24 when we will announce the winners. Thank you to our category sponsors Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Haribo, FDM Group, Zenith, Bradford College, Appris, Yorkshire Housing & West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges without which the event would not be possible.