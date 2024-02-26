Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you're an apprentice, an employer committed to nurturing talent or a training provider shaping the workforce of tomorrow, our prestigious awards offer an opportunity to showcase your accomplishments.

Now in its third year, the awards were set up by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network across the region.

There are 14 award categories and applications are open on the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards website until 6pm on Thursday March 21.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their outstanding teams and trainers.

And for those unsure about crafting an entry, a free webinar is taking place on Friday. 'Awards Entry Writing Masterclass: A 40-Minute Crash Course' will kick off at 10am and you can register through the event website. The session will cover reviewing and analysing category criteria, understanding what the judges are seeking, top tips for assembling your entry with finesse and a Q&A session.

The winners will be announced at the live event on Thursday May 9, held at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the Year

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by FDM Group

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Zenith

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Leeds Trinity University

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by First Intuition

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year