The approved plans will see the West One Estate in Leeds city centre transformed into a connected destination for business and the community, which will be renamed ‘West Village Leeds’.

Ciara Keeling, CEO of Bruntwood Works, said: “West Village Leeds will be a new destination for collaboration, community and creativity. Leeds has always been a meeting of minds, from the trading of ideas in the walls of the Corn Exchange, to the market where Marks met Spencer, it’s a place where commercial vitality and collaboration go hand in hand, and it’s this spirit of innovation and togetherness we want to harness.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property company Bruntwood Works has launched its vision for West Village Leeds after planning permission for the development was secured in May.

“West Village Leeds marks the latest milestone in our long standing commitment to investing in Yorkshire. As our first Pioneer development in the city, the project’s location within the innovation arc will provide customers with access to the university’s talented graduates, as well as a range of world class research and development facilities. Bruntwood Works’ workspaces are also home to various skills providers and funding bodies, including North Coders, Baltic Apprentices, Merica, North Invest, among others, giving customers direct access to the talent and resources they need to grow.”