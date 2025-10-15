Wellington Place celebrates inspiring over 1,000 young people

The Enrichment Festival

Wellington Place, in partnership with social enterprise Ahead Partnership, is celebrating a major milestone having supported more than 1,000 young people across Leeds through its long-running Inspired programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its seventh year, the programme aims to empower and equip young people with the skills, confidence and insight needed to thrive in the world of work. Last week, the initiative reached a significant landmark with the latest edition of its annual Enrichment Festival.

Held over two days, the event welcomed 60 Year 10 students from four Leeds schools: Dixons Unity Academy, Roundhay School, Mount St Mary’s Catholic High School, and Temple Moor High School. Students took part in a series of interactive workshops and activities designed to build essential life and employability skills, covering topics such as financial literacy, wellbeing, and lifestyle planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions were delivered by volunteers from Wellington Place-based organisations including EY Foundation, Willis Towers Watson, Buro Happold, Netpremacy, Burendo, and Social. Highlights included office tours, offering students a first-hand look at professional environments, and speed networking, where they engaged directly with professionals from a range of industries.

Enrichment

Dominique Murray, Associate Marketing Director at Federated Hermes MEPC, the asset manager and developer behind Wellington Place, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to reach this milestone. Our aim has always been to help bridge the gap between careers education and real-world experience, while sharing valuable life skills along the way.

“What makes these events so powerful is the opportunity for different generations to connect, for young people to feel heard and supported, and for volunteers to gain fresh perspectives. For every one of the 1,000 young people we've welcomed, there’s hundreds of volunteers who have walked away inspired too and that’s something we’re proud to have facilitated.”

Megan Lipp, Head of Growth at Ahead Partnership, added: “Our programmes are designed to make a lasting impact, not just on employability, but on personal development and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We keep events like the Enrichment Festival deliberately focused and inclusive, ensuring every student receives meaningful support. Reaching over 1,000 young people through our partnership with Wellington Place is a fantastic achievement, built on shared values and a long-term commitment to creating real opportunities for Leeds’ next generation.

“Every year, students tell us how these experiences help them believe in themselves and their future and this year was no exception. The energy and enthusiasm from both students and volunteers were truly inspiring.”

Slavica Sedlan, Head of Willis Towers Watson in Leeds, reflected on the company’s involvement since the festival began in 2019: “Being part of the Enrichment Festival from the very beginning has been one of the most rewarding experiences for our team. We always see students light up with curiosity and confidence as they begin to envision themselves in these roles and workplaces.

“Volunteering isn’t just about giving back, it’s about investing in the future of our city and helping to build a more inclusive, empowered generation. This festival is a great example of this, and it’s why we continue to take part year after year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Enrichment Festival is one of several initiatives delivered through the Inspired programme. Others include the Ecology Series, which promotes sustainable thinking and green skills among Key Stage 2 pupils, and Women of the Future, an event celebrating International Women’s Day and championing female ambition and leadership.