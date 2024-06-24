Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A much-loved cafe bar in Leeds city centre has been saved from closure.

Wapentake, in Kirkgate, was due to shut permanently on Sunday, June 23 but investment from another business has meant drinks will continue flowing in the bar.

The owners behind the independent business announced on their social media channels that it was Inglenook Group, a company designed to bring “distressed sites with huge potential” back to life, that has saved the business from closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Instagram post said: “Earlier this week we announced our closure with an extremely heavy heart, but we have some bloody good news.

“Despite the recent hardships and the dramatic collapse downt’ road, our Little Piece Of Yorkshire will be staying open! We survive!!!

“We are thrilled to share that thanks to the support of our incredible community and the dedicated efforts of Ignition, Wap, which spearheaded the renaissance of Kirkgate—Leeds’ oldest street—will continue to serve you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wapentake, in Kirkgate, has been saved from closure. Photo: National World | National World

The post continued: “The CEO of Inglenook Group and Operator at the Ship and Regent expressed his joy: “As a local lad, I am proud to be part of the rescue of this well-loved pub. It is so important that we re-energise our towns and cities and keep investment moving forward. Please join us in celebrating the re-opening of Wapentake!”

“A huge thank you to everyone who stood by us during these tough times. Your support has been invaluable.

“I also just want to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff for all of their hard work, they’ve been absolutely tremendous.

“And also a big thank you to all you lovely folk out there who’ve come down to support us, massive love to you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners also thanked their “lovely neighbours” on Kirkgate for their support and said they would keep their customers updated on the takeover as they “settle back in and welcome Inglenook”.

The closure announcement came after the owners said they had “suffered a great deal and fallen on hard times” and said ongoing building work taking place nearby, alongside the “current climate” had led to the decision.