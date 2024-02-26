Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wakefield McDonalds undergoes huge revamp as transformation aims to speed up service for customers

A McDonalds branch in Wakefield has undergone a huge transformation with the aim of speeding up service for customers.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Feb 2024, 07:35 GMT
The Dewsbury Road fast food restaurant has welcomed the brand-new revamp, which is part of the companies 'Convenience of the Future' project.

It has been designed to combine a new layout with the latest technology. That includes dedicated areas for ordering and the removal of the front counters to make more space.

The Dewsbury Road McDonalds branch has been redesigned to improve customer experience. Photo: McDonalds.The Dewsbury Road McDonalds branch has been redesigned to improve customer experience. Photo: McDonalds.
The Dewsbury Road McDonalds branch has been redesigned to improve customer experience. Photo: McDonalds.
Improvements have also been made with staff in mind, with a re-design of their break spaces helping to create a more relaxing and comfortable environment.

The revamp includes dedicated areas for ordering and the removal of the front counters to make more space. Photo: McDonalds.The revamp includes dedicated areas for ordering and the removal of the front counters to make more space. Photo: McDonalds.
The revamp includes dedicated areas for ordering and the removal of the front counters to make more space. Photo: McDonalds.

Anne Wainwright who owns and operates nine McDonald’s restaurants in West Yorkshire said: “I am thrilled to reveal the new Convenience of the Future re-design of the Dewsbury Road restaurant – especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK.

"The new dining area now boasts a more contemporary design, complete with separate facilities for both our dine in customers and couriers. The changes and new look and feel of the restaurant will not only benefit our customers but also our restaurant crew as the new facilities will create a better environment for them to work in."

While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain, bosses said the re-design of the kitchens and dining areas would make smarter use of internal space. 

Other planned improvements include dedicated courier waiting areas and a new kitchen design with more room to prepare orders.

