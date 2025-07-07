W. Campbell & Son Ltd Sold to Ferguson’s Property Investments 4 Ltd

Kings Corporate is pleased to announce the successful sale of W. Campbell & Son Ltd, a respected metal fabrication business based in Hull, Yorkshire.

Established over sixty years ago, W. Campbell & Son Ltd has grown into a trusted name in CNC fabrication, laser cutting, and custom engineering. With a large and loyal base of active clients, the business has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and brilliant service.

Ferguson’s Property Investments 4 Ltd emerged as the ideal buyer, recognising the opportunity to acquire a long-established engineering business with valuable assets and experienced staff already in place.

With the client looking to retire, Ollie Edwards, Corporate Negotiator at Kings Corporate, identified the ideal buyer in the established operator Ferguson’s Property Investments 4 Ltd. The business attracted significant interest from multiple parties due to its growth potential and strong operating history.

W. Campbell & Son Ltd Sold

Ollie said: “W. Campbell & Son Ltd stood out as a rare find; a well-run, well-equipped business with deep roots in its community and sector. We’re delighted to have facilitated this transition and wish both parties every success moving forward.”