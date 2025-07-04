Vivly Living to sponsor Leeds Tykes in 2025-26

Vivly Living, the award-winning Yorkshire residential property developer, is to sponsor the Leeds Tykes for the 2025-2026 season.

The partnership began after Paul Brown, Managing Director of Vivly Living, attended the Tykes’ End of Season Awards and asked how Vivly Living could get involved.

Paul saw an opportunity to support the club and extend Vivly’s profile into the Leeds area.

Jenny Wass, Head of Marketing at Vivly Living, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Leeds Tykes for the upcoming season. The Tykes enjoyed a fabulous 2024-25 campaign and we are confident this great form will continue.

Vivly's Denby Dale development

“We believe our ideals and objectives coincide, with our success, like the Tykes, being built on hard work, commitment to the cause, a clear vision and teamwork. At the same time, we enjoy and take pride in our what we do, just like the Tykes. So this is a partnership built on strong foundations and shared values.”

Vivly Living have built a strong reputation for building beautiful properties surrounded by stunning countryside. They select attractive West Yorkshire village locations, such as Shepley, Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale, close to a wide range of amenities and with easy access to cities like Leeds and Sheffield.

Their priorities are to respect the heritage of the communities with which they integrate and to choose sustainable, characterful materials that complement the natural surroundings. These developments have won a host of awards.

Warwick Andrews of Leeds Tykes added: “We are very much looking forward to building a new relationship with Vivly Living and seeing their team on matchdays. Welcome to Tykes Country.

The Vivly team pictured as work starts at Shepley 2

“Vivly Living have opted for one of our large pitch-side advertising boards at The Sycamores, as part of their Silver package, and they will be able to bring their team for pre-match hospitality. We will also see the Vivly Living brand on the players’ warm-up jerseys and there will be many other great benefits to build our relationship throughout the season.”