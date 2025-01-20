Visualsoft enters transformative new era under experienced leadership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East eCommerce agency Visualsoft has announced the appointment of Chris Fletcher as its new CEO. A key figure in the business for almost a decade, Chris brings a wealth of industry expertise and an ambitious vision to this pivotal role.

After cementing his reputation in the eCommerce industry by driving growth for major brands such as Berghaus and Barker and Stonehouse, Chris first joined Visualsoft in 2016. Over the last nine years, he has been instrumental in shaping the agency into an eCommerce powerhouse, gaining an unrivalled level of experience and insights into the UK’s online retail market.

Speaking on his appointment, Chris said: “Since becoming part of the Visualsoft team, I’ve had the privilege of working across many areas of this incredible business, contributing to its growth and evolution. Throughout this time, I’ve been inspired by the passion, knowledge, and commitment of my colleagues - qualities that have defined Visualsoft and made it the award-winning agency it is today. To now lead this exceptional group of people is a true honour.

“Looking ahead, my vision is clear. I want to strengthen our position as the UK’s leading platform-agnostic eCommerce agency, expand our expertise, and continue delivering exceptional results for the brands we work with. This builds on the significant progress we made in 2024, including our exciting new partnership with Shopify, which reinforces our commitment to driving growth and innovation across the eCommerce space. We’ve also made substantial investments in our team, ensuring we have the best talent in place to support our clients, and this focus will remain central as we move forward in 2025 and beyond.

“For me, 2024 marked the start of a new phase of Visualsoft. With a new leadership team and more exciting announcements on the horizon, I feel like we’re only just getting started with a renewed focus, increased momentum, and bags of ambition. My ultimate goal is to transform Visualsoft from a well-known name in the North East of England into a household brand across the UK.”

Visualsoft Chairman Simon Ward added: “Chris’s passion, expertise, and vision make him the ideal person to guide the business into this exciting new chapter, and with a clear commitment to innovation, team development, and client success, Visualsoft is poised for a breakthrough year in 2025”.

Founded in Teesside in 1998, today Visualsoft employs over 280 people across its headquarters in Stockton and offices in Newcastle and Manchester. The agency supports over 800 online retailers - including national brands such as HMV and Charles Clinkard - via its website development and digital marketing services, and is a trusted partner of leading global brands including Shopify, TikTok, Meta, and Pinterest.