Victoria Quarter, Leeds: Sustainable fashion brand OMNES signs up for a pop-up store

Victoria Leeds has announced that sustainable fashion brand OMNES has signed up for a pop-up store in Victoria Quarter, which will be the brand’s first site outside of London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening on Monday November 3, and running until the end of July 2026, the 2,800 sq ft pop-up will showcase the brand’s collection, including its autumn and winter range and Studio OMNES, a new line of knitwear which launched earlier this year.

Rachel Bradburn, Head of Leasing at Redical, which owns and operates Victoria Leeds, commented: “OMNES embodies the new generation of purpose-led retail - sustainable, design-driven and community-minded. Their decision to debut outside London with us at Victoria Leeds reinforces the destination’s appeal as a northern first for exciting, forward-thinking brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pop-ups are an important part of how we curate and evolve Victoria Leeds, they allow us to stay agile, test new ideas and bring fresh energy to the destination. OMNES is a brilliant example of how short-term retail can create long-term connection.”