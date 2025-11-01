A casino in Leeds city centre has been closed after its license was suspended over money laundering concerns.

Victoria Gate Casino (VGC), which is situated in the Victoria Leeds Shopping Centre, had its operating license suspended by the Gambling Commission yesterday (October 31) and was forced to close with immediate effect.

The commission said that during a recent assessment the casino was believed to have “failed to maintain and implement effective anti-money laundering policies, procedures, and controls, as required under the conditions of their licence”.

Victoria Gate Casino has been closed after having its license suspended by the Gambling Commission | National World

A statement from the commission reads: “In addition, serious concerns were identified regarding the adequacy of decision-making processes and the Licensee’s response to identified anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing risks, raising questions about the overall effectiveness of its governance and risk management arrangements.

“These failings are considered significant and represent a serious threat to the licensing objectives, in particular keeping crime out of gambling.”

The commission has said that it has told VGC to “focus on treating customers fairly and keeping them full informed” of developments during the suspension, which takes place immediately.

A sign has been posted on the front door of the casino telling customers that its license has been suspended and adding: “We hope to open and welcome you back very soon.”

The 50,000sq ft “super casino” opened in 2017, with the manager saying that the Yorkshire region hadn’t “seen anything like this before”.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson has said that it is aware of the suspension and that “the casino will no longer be authorised to offer any gambling activities”.

They added: “As Leeds City Council did not issue the licence in question, all enquiries regarding the action taken against Victoria Gate Casino need to be directed to the Gambling Commission.”