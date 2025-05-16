Vet-AI’s automated triage tool outperforms leading AI models in clinical testing

Leeds-based animal healthcare startup Vet-AI has announced the results of its latest testing, revealing that its new automated triage tool outperforms Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT in both clinical accuracy and triage effectiveness.

In a blind comparison conducted in April 2025, vets reviewed 48 simulated pet-owner conversations generated by Vet-AI, Gemini 2.0 and ChatGPT 4.0. The vets evaluated each on clinical accuracy, triage effectiveness and the subjective criteria of factuality, integrity, safety, empathy and readability.

Vet-AI’s Large Language Model (LLM) achieved an accuracy score of 81%, surpassing Gemini (69%) and ChatGPT (50%). Vet-AI’s model also stopped triage at the correct point in 81% of cases according to the vets, compared with Gemini’s 75% and ChatGPT’s 56%.

Vet-AI’s tool also outperformed the leading LLMs on subjective measures, delivering more empathetic, thorough and factual responses to pet owners.

Vet-AI’s automated triage tool outperforms AI giants

Vet-AI’s automated triage product is trained on more than 400,000 video vet consultations from UK licensed vets. In total, Vet-AI has collected more than 4 billion data points during the development process. The live model is undergoing continuous development, allowing Vet-AI to closely monitor performance, gather feedback and work alongside veterinary experts to constantly refine the model. This ensures it meets the highest standards of clinical care and responsible AI use.

The automated triage tool can provide instant, accurate advice to pet owners, making it easier to access trusted veterinary care online. By combining advanced AI with clinical expertise, it enables pet owners to access 24/7 guidance, early detection of health issues and advise them if they need to speak to a vet.

Automated triage is the latest product in Vet-AI’s mission to make pet care more accessible and affordable. It opens vet care up to more pet owners, helping them get reliable advice and triage pets into the correct level of care.

“These latest results are a significant milestone in the development of automated triage. We’re proving we can provide trustworthy online pet care by combining clinical and technical expertise. This tool can support the wider industry too, engaging more pet owners in the first step of vet care, ensuring their pets get the care they need – whether in practice or remotely. We know that an increasing percentage of the UK pet population is struggling to access veterinary care. Whilst AI will never replace a vet, the use of innovative technology can break down the barrier to access, leading to more pets getting the care they need, when they need it,” said Samantha Webster, Chief Veterinary Officer at Vet-AI.

“With this level of clinical accuracy and technical innovation, we’re helping to bring great pet care to more people. As well as helping to create more demand for vet services by making the triage of pets as accurate as possible,” said Paul Hallett, Vet-AI founder and exec chair.