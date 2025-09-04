Upshoring venture launched to secure US contracts for northern creative agencies

A Yorkshire-based transatlantic marketing firm has launched a new initiative to help UK digital and creative agencies win US contracts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upshoring has been created by Leeds and Boston-based Great British Marketing (GBM) to connect UK agencies with US clients seeking cost-effective, high-quality digital and marketing services. GBM has assembled a panel of more than 20 pre-vetted suppliers, collectively employing over 210 people across the north of England and generating more than £19m a year in creative and digital revenue.

Research by GBM, carried out over two years with more than 100 senior US marketers, found that 54% were open to working with UK suppliers. Rising US agency costs - between 40% and 60% higher than UK equivalents - combined with inflation and wage increases, mean overseas providers are increasingly attractive for US clients seeking competitive pricing without compromising quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Snape, founder of GBM, is launching the venture with a week of meetings and presentations to CMOs and agencies in Boston, Massachusetts. Snape commented: “Upshoring pairs pre-qualified UK agencies with US CMOs and agencies who have specific briefs, enabling UK firms to win contracts without having to invest in-market or face upfront costs.

GBM and Upshoring founder, Paul Snape

“Previously, we’ve been retained by individual agencies, but this new model allows multiple suppliers to access opportunities they couldn’t reach on their own. It also helps agencies focus on projects that truly fit their specialisms.”

The independent suppliers on the panel cover a wide range of services, including SEO and PPC, brand strategy, media relations, graphic design, video, coding, and UX.

Snape added: “US clients are exacting. They want evidence of work in specific sectors and geographies, and assurance that suppliers can adapt to their workflows and culture. Upshoring allows northern agencies to meet these expectations while highlighting the quality and expertise of UK creative talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2014, GBM has represented dozens of UK and US clients entering and scaling in either market, as well as across Europe. Its portfolio includes marketing agencies, software and SaaS ventures, manufacturers, UK cities and regions, and government departments such as the UK Department for Business and Trade and the Ministry of Justice.

GBM plans to expand the panel to 40 - 50 agencies, creating a collaborative community that can collectively showcase the Northern creative sector to US buyers. Snape said: “By pooling our resources and expertise, we aim to build a sustainable network of agencies that can highlight the Northern Powerhouse’s strength in creative services. Our pre-qualified suppliers offer significant savings compared to their US counterparts while delivering excellent service and results, which is why we call the initiative Upshoring.”

UK agency owners can find out more about the initiative at UpshoringUK.com