Unity prepares to celebrate 25 years of enterprise with launch of anniversary logo

Unity Enterprise (UE) has unveiled a specially commissioned logo which will be a familiar sight in 2025 when it celebrates a quarter of century of delivering affordable workspace, professional advice and an abundance of other business support services to aspiring entrepreneurs in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2000 as a not-for-profit subsidiary company of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise, UE provides 142 affordable business units for over 80 diverse businesses in three centres in Chapeltown.

Collectively, they employ more than 1200 people.

The number of business units increased from 130 in 2023 following the completion of a £1.8 million Leeds Media Centre redevelopment scheme - in partnership with Leeds City Council and the European Regional Development Fund - which created 12 new units and a bespoke business hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive (left), and Adrian Green, Unity Enterprise Manager, with the 25th anniversary logo now on display at Leeds Media Centre

Beginning in January, UE will host a series of enterprise themed events to mark its 25th anniversary including business breakfasts, VIP visits, seminars and social gatherings with the emphasis on networking.

Earlier this year, Unity’s Employment Services and Enterprise team triumphed over eight other shortlisted finalists from across the north of England to be named Team of the Year at the Northern Housing Awards 2024.

Adrian Green, Unity Enterprise Manager, said: “We are grateful Craig Hymes at Inchpunch Design who kindly created the eye-catching logo which will be on display in our three business centres and prominent at all of our anniversary activities.

“More details of these will be unveiled at our launch event in January, where UE tenants past and present will showcase their business achievements down the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It promises to be a landmark 12 months for Unity Enterprise and a springboard for delivering the next 25 years of local entrepreneurial success.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “Unity has always been so much more than a housing association.

“With our roots firmly embedded in the local community, we are committed to giving people of all ages the opportunity to fulfil their potential and improve their life chances by starting their own business, finding employment or enrolling in training and education.

“Working with partners across the city of Leeds and beyond, Unity Enterprise has delivered startling results over a 25-year period with many business tenants going on to achieve remarkable results including the creation of many new jobs.

“That is a cause of major celebration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Jandu OBE, Unity Enterprise Chair, said: “I am constantly inspired by what I see at our three business centres where entrepreneurialism is vibrant.

“We are also particularly proud of the diversity amongst our tenants as we strive to achieve a positive economic and social impact for local BME people, businesses and communities.

“Looking ahead to 2005, I would encourage prospective partners from the private sector to step forward and support the magnificent work the small but incredibly dedicated UE team is doing to promote enterprise and change lives.”