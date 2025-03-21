Unity Enterprise plays host to ‘inspiring’ International Women’s Day event

Unity Enterprise, the not for profit subsidiary of Leeds-based BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise, was proud to host an unforgettable International Women’s Day weekend event, bringing together more than 60 women from the Chapeltown community.

Organised by Beverley Brown of Ebony Milestone, the Preloved Fashion Collective Launch was a special two-day gathering to celebrate, connect and empower women through sustainable fashion.

The event was held at Leeds Media Centre, one of three business centres in Chapeltown managed by Unity Enterprise, which provides affordable units for 93 diverse businesses employing over 1,200 people locally.

Beverley Brown said: “The event was more than just a celebration—it was a space for women to network, share experiences, and embrace the power of preloved fashion.

“Over 60 incredible women came together to celebrate togetherness, sustainable style, and ethical African-inspired fashion—all whilst embracing the power of preloved fashion.

“Through engaging discussions and styling sessions, we explored how sustainable fashion choices can positively impact both our personal style and the environment.

“The event was a true reflection of women supporting women, style with purpose, and the beauty of community.

“A huge thank you to Unity Enterprise for supporting this initiative and championing community engagement.

“Seeing so many women connect, learn, and uplift each other was truly inspiring.”

Alisha Wright, who attended the event, said: “Getting to meet so many inspiring women and celebrating in my community is so grounding.

“From former nurses to CEOs, everyone had their own stories showing the diverse range of what 'success' looks like.

“It's so important to stay in touch with what's happening in your community and supporting where you can.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in creating such an amazing event.”

Adrian Green, Unity Enterprise Manager, said: “It was an absolute privilege to host the Preloved Fashion Collective Launch which was an enormous success.

“Bringing people from different communities together is a key part of our role.

“We look forward to working closely with Beverley on future events.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “International Women’s Day is an important date in the calendar, and we were delighted to play our part in celebrating it.

“Congratulations to Beverley for organising such a memorable event over two days. I have no doubt it will be the first of many.”