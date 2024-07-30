Union Industries celebrates 10 years as an Employee-Owned Trust with record success
Incorporated as Union Industries in 1972, the Leeds-based manufacturer has gone from strength to strength since founders Isobel and Paul Schofield took the decision to safeguard the future of the company by selling their majority share to the Union Industries EOT.
In the last decade, the business has paid more than £3m in tax-free bonuses; in the last five years alone, employees have each received an annual bonus of £3,600, and in 2024 that rose to £6,500 per employee. It has also achieved record levels of revenue and profit, with profit soaring from £130,000 in 2013/2014 to £2.4m in 2023/2024.
Employees also have a vested interest in its success, particularly following the establishment of an Employee Council, full voting rights and representation on the board of Trustees.
Under the scheme, every employee can buy into the business at an annual dealing day, while new starters receive shares after 12 months of employment.
Andrew Lane, Managing Director at Union Industries, said: “10 years of success for any business is a major milestone, but 52 years of business and for 10 of those, the most profitable ones, to be as an Employee-Owned Trust is remarkable.
“Although we have always benefited from a committed workforce, becoming employee-owned has further empowered the team; everyone now also has an added financial incentive as a result of an annual tax-free bonus and the Employee Council ensures everyone is involved.”
