Unilever expects “strongly elevated” cost inflation to continue into next year
Consumer goods giant Unilever has reported a rise in sales for the past quarter as the firm warned it expects “strongly elevated” cost inflation to continue into next year.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:54 am
The Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s manufacturer reported a 2.5% increase in underlying sales for the third quarter of 2021.
It said it was boosted by “good growth” in the US, China and India.
Alan Jope, chief executive officer of Unilever, said: “Cost inflation remains at strongly elevated levels and this will continue into next year.