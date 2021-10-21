Unilever expects “strongly elevated” cost inflation to continue into next year

Consumer goods giant Unilever has reported a rise in sales for the past quarter as the firm warned it expects “strongly elevated” cost inflation to continue into next year.

The Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s manufacturer reported a 2.5% increase in underlying sales for the third quarter of 2021.

It said it was boosted by “good growth” in the US, China and India.

Alan Jope, chief executive officer of Unilever, said: “Cost inflation remains at strongly elevated levels and this will continue into next year.

