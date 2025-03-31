Two prestigious awards in two months for The Inhaler Tailor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

York based The Inhaler Tailor has got off to a flying start in 2025 by winning two awards in two months and shortlisted for an award at the forthcoming Medilink North of England Awards in May.

The Inhaler Tailor manufactures cases for medical inhalers that make them more appealing to carry and use. They sell into the NHS and direct-to-consumer online.

Yorkshire Business of the Year Awards

Founder and CEO of The Inhaler Tailor, Will Hogge, responded to the award by saying, “I’m really proud to announce The Inhaler Tailor has been named startup of the year at the Yorkshire Business of the Year awards!

The Inhaler Tailor wins two awards

“What started as a passion project to make inhalers more fun and accessible has grown into something I never could have imagined.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported this journey - customers, friends, family, and fellow entrepreneurs.”

Made in Yorkshire Manufacturing Startup Award

Will Hogge responded to say, “We’re beyond thrilled to share that we’ve just won the Made in Yorkshire Manufacturing Startup Award!

Winning Yorkshire Startup of the Year just three weeks ago was already a huge honour, and now receiving this recognition for our innovation in manufacturing makes it even more special. Our journey started with a simple idea - to make inhaler cases more fun and functional - and seeing it resonate with so many people is incredible.

A massive thank you to our amazing supporters, and customers who believe in what we do. Yorkshire has such an inspiring business community, and we’re proud to be part of it.

Here’s to more innovation, creativity, and helping people breathe a little easier literally!

To find out more about The Inhaler Tailor visit https://www.inhalertailor.com/