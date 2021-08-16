Two hundred jobs created after Clipper Logistics reveals new John Lewis deal

Clipper's Steve Parkin.

Clipper confirmed today (August 16) that it has signed a contract with John Lewis to provide additional e-commerce and store replenishment services from Clipper's new distribution centre in Bardon, near Leicester.

This is in addition to a range of existing services that Clipper currently provides for John Lewis including returns management for e-commerce products, forward orders for furniture, pre-retail operations for clothing suppliers. In addition, the joint venture Clicklink provides click and collect services for John Lewis e-commerce customer orders to Waitrose and Co-op stores nationwide, as well click and collect services for many other retailers.

The extended operation is initially for a minimum term of three years and the Bardon facility comprises 317,000 square feet of warehousing space. To support the new contract around.200 new jobs will be created at the Bardon facility.

It is anticipated that the Bardon operation will go live later this month.

The additional facility follows work provided by Clipper back in Autumn / Winter 2020 to support John Lewis' e-commerce and store replenishment as part of its peak relief operation last Christmas. This temporary support has now developed into a three-year additional contract.

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman of Clipper, said: "We are delighted to extend our relationship with John Lewis and remain proud to support their e-commerce and store replenishment operations. Clipper is very much the go-to provider of end-to-end services in the online retailing space."