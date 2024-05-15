Two CEG developments in Leeds secure coveted BCO recognition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of CEG’s Leeds developments have secured prestigious British Council for Offices (BCO) Awards.Of the seven landmark office buildings recognised in the north, Globe Point secured best Commercial Workplace and Drapers Yard the refurbished/recycled workplace category.

The BCO’s annual Northern Awards recognised projects that demonstrate best practice in office design, fit-out, operation and sustainability, setting the standard for excellence across the office sector.

Nick Lee, Development Director at CEG, said: “Our commitment to delivering the best commercial workspace hasn’t waned and we are delighted to see both Globe Point and Drapers Yard named in these prestigious awards.

“Securing the best commercial workplace in the north for Globe Point is testament to the attention to detail the team paid to its design. The healthy, flexible next generation workspace maximises natural daylight and its flat iron design and intricate brick detailing is a nod to the area’s rich ties to the industrial revolution.

Globe Point in Leeds

“The team is hopeful that it can go onto secure a national award for its quality and follow in the footsteps of our Number One Kirkstall Forge development.”

The Grade A Globe Point provides more than 40,000 sq. ft. of space over seven storeys. The healthy, flexible, workspace maximises natural daylight and is recognised with a BREEAM Excellent rating, WiredScore Platinum and NABERS 4.5 Star, with the all-electric low carbon building using almost 30% less energy than an average office.

Judges commented on the sensitive design providing the solution to the challenge of a narrow, irregular site, close to the conservation area. Globe Point raises the bar in terms of workspace quality, amenities, occupant wellbeing and sustainability and this, along with its contemporary design, has helped to attract a range of high calibre tenants. Home to a 400-strong workforce, independent hospitality provider Baxter Storey now operates the destination eat, drink and event space at the development.

CEG also secured planning permission for the redevelopment of Drapers Yard, helping to kick start activity at both bookends of the Temple masterplan district and redefining the vision for this area of the south bank of Leeds. Nick added: “Its fantastic that the team behind the refurbishment of this building’s regeneration into a flagship life science destination has also secured a coveted BCO award. Not only has this brought the historic Kays catalogue building back to life but has helped improve connectivity for the surrounding communities, through the Temple district and into the city centre.”

