Turnover tops £10m at leading Yorkshire law firm

Leading Yorkshire law firm, LCF Law, is reporting a successful financial year, with turnover hitting £10.1 million on the back of double-digit growth over the past 12 months.

For the year ending 31st March 2024, LCF Law’s total group revenue grew by more than 10%, from £9.1 million the previous year, with nearly all its specialist divisions, which span both commercial and personal law, experiencing an increase in turnover.

Other highlights for the firm, which employs approximately 140 people across offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley, include being named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, powered by WorkL, list of medium sized companies.

In addition, LCF Law has facilitated the planting of hundreds of trees through its work with Yorkshire Dales Millenium Trust (YDMT) and raised more than £10,000 for the Bone Cancer Trust over the past 12 months.

Last month LCF Law announced that Ragan Montgomery has taken over as managing partner, succeeding Simon Stell, who remains with the firm, acting as a mentor and sounding board as well as supporting the wider team, to help achieve LCF Law’s ambitious goals and objectives moving forward.

Ragan Montgomery said: “We pride ourselves on employing the best people who always strive to provide clients with a superb service at the right price. In recent years we’ve worked hard to become more efficient and improve productivity, as well as continually investing in our team, so they can achieve their full potential, and we’re now seeing the benefits of this ongoing strategy.

“Clients are also reaping the rewards of this and benefitting from our continued investment in technology, which continually keeps them updated on progress and provides easy access to information, which is all part of our aim of being the best law firm to work with.

“Crucially, being a full-service law firm enables us to provide businesses and individuals with specialist legal advice across almost every area of law. When the depth and quality of our team, who are always motivated to go the extra mile for their clients, is combined with our long history and a highly successful CSR strategy that benefits both national charities and the local communities we operate in, it gives us a very compelling offering.”

Ragan added: “Our significant revenue growth over the past 12 months is testament to this and these latest results will act as a springboard for further growth, with several new high-profile partner appointments due to be made this spring, which all makes it a very exciting time for LCF Law.”